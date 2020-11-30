$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. AeroVironment posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.32. The stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,723. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 0.51.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

