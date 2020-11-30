10,940 Shares in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Purchased by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management purchased a new position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANAT. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American National Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in American National Group by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in American National Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in American National Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American National Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

In other American National Group news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer acquired 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.34 per share, with a total value of $61,567.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,111 shares of company stock valued at $86,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $86.10 on Monday. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.93 and a 52 week high of $120.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of American National Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

