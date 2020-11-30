1,097,621 Shares in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Bought by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,097,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 1.92% of Ovid Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. 5,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,176. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OVID has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

