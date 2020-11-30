14,120 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,560,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,340,000 after acquiring an additional 445,933 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Prologis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 235,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Prologis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Prologis by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 19.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,115. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

