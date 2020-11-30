1,476,725 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,476,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,347,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 4.5% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,215,000 after buying an additional 226,395 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,409,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after buying an additional 1,361,960 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,216,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

