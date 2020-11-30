1,703 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,702,000 after buying an additional 28,877 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 24.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $169.16. The company had a trading volume of 30,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

