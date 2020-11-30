2,000 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Purchased by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.64. 498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,994. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

