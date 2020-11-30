2,625 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.47. 11,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,618. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $94.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

