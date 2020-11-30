31,054 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,682. The company has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $132.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

