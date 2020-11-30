3,375 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.78. 19,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.11. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.68.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

