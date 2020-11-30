3,747 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,568,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6,942.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 922,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after buying an additional 909,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 181,741 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

