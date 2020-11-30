4,500 Shares in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Acquired by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Wabtec by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Wabtec by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Wabtec by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Melius began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other Wabtec news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 227,061 shares of company stock valued at $16,223,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $73.82 on Monday. Wabtec Co. has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.