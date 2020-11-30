8,899 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $120.39. 23,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,110. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.45.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

