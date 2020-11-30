Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) (CVE:AME) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) (CVE:AME) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.16. Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 2,300 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

About Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) (CVE:AME)

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as focuses on the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.