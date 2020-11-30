AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.37. 132,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638,692. The firm has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $105.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

