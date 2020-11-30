AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.0% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.88. 72,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $105.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

