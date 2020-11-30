AceD Market Capitalization Achieves $195,045.08 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 76.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. AceD has a total market cap of $195,045.08 and $68.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One AceD token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000299 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000302 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000085 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,980,000 tokens. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

