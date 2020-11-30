adidas (ADDYY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY) recently:

11/16/2020 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/13/2020 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

11/11/2020 – adidas had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/11/2020 – adidas had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/11/2020 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2020 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2020 – adidas had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/7/2020 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.69. 22,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,675. adidas AG has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $181.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 118.75, a PEG ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Get adidas AG alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the third quarter worth $151,701,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in adidas by 4,734.6% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in adidas by 46.3% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in adidas by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in adidas by 9.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.