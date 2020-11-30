Advance Energy Plc (ADV.L) (LON:ADV) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Shares of Advance Energy Plc (ADV.L) (LON:ADV) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.27. Advance Energy Plc (ADV.L) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 604,122 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.26.

Advance Energy Plc (ADV.L) Company Profile (LON:ADV)

Advance Energy Plc generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Energy Plc (ADV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Energy Plc (ADV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.