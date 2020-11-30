AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) (TSE:AJX) Shares Gap Down to $0.51

Shares of AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) (TSE:AJX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.47. AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 2,490 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62.

About AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) (TSE:AJX)

AgJunction Inc provides guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications worldwide. Its products and solutions offer accurate guidance and positioning, autosteering, and machine automation for the agriculture markets and used in various farming operation, including tilling, planting, spraying, and harvesting.

