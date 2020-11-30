Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $39,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 8,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.82. 9,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,752. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.21.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

