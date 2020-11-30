Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.78.

Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

