Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.30.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ATD.B opened at C$43.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$30.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.13.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.