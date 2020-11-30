Alstom’s (ALSMY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) assumed coverage on Alstom in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of ALSMY opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

