American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.58.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.84. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

