American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

NYSE AMT traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

