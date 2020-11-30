Analysts Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Target Price at $29.64

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $23.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

AHCO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,017. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.64 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

