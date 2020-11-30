Analysts Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Target Price at $96.73

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.06. 23,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

