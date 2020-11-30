Analysts Set Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) PT at $5.73

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective (up from $4.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.65 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merk Investments LLC increased its position in Americas Silver by 87.2% during the third quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,696,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,400 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Americas Silver by 7.7% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,933,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,368 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 34.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,333,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 339,434 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 1.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.63. 3,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,981. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.