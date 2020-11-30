Analysts Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Target Price at $81.71

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 107.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,432,000 after buying an additional 1,513,746 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 108.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,728,000 after acquiring an additional 877,575 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 70.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFL Advisers LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 0.3% during the second quarter. LFL Advisers LLC now owns 343,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $89.82. 3,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,864. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44. Autoliv has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

