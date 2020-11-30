Analysts Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) PT at $26.50

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 30,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

