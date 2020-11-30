Analysts Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) PT at $26.50

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.
Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 30,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.