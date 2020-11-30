Analysts Set thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) Target Price at €6.80

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.80 ($7.99).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKA shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) alerts:

FRA:TKA traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting €5.56 ($6.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,718,241 shares. thyssenkrupp AG has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.68.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.