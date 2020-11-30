Analysts Set XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Target Price at $99.83

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of XPO traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.69. 12,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $109.83. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 129.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1,008.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 166,994 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

