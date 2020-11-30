Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS: DBOEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2020 – Deutsche Börse had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/24/2020 – Deutsche Börse was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2020 – Deutsche Börse had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/11/2020 – Deutsche Börse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

10/30/2020 – Deutsche Börse had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/30/2020 – Deutsche Börse had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/30/2020 – Deutsche Börse had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/14/2020 – Deutsche Börse had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. 38,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.79. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

