Analyzing Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) & Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)

Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Shoal Games shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Shoal Games and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoal Games -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41% Accel Entertainment -6.52% -5.46% -1.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shoal Games and Accel Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoal Games 0 0 0 0 N/A Accel Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Shoal Games.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shoal Games and Accel Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoal Games $110,000.00 174.14 -$2.59 million N/A N/A Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.31 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -116.67

Shoal Games has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accel Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

Shoal Games has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Shoal Games on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoal Games

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Bingo.com, Ltd. and changed its name to Shoal Games Ltd. in January 2015. Shoal Games Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 11,108 video gaming terminals across 2,335 locations in the State of Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

