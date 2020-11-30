Analyzing Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) and Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) and Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summer Infant and Conversion Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Infant 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Summer Infant has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Summer Infant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Summer Infant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Infant and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Infant -1.51% -12.69% -0.81% Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summer Infant and Conversion Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Infant $173.18 million 0.21 -$4.16 million N/A N/A Conversion Labs $12.47 million 11.55 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summer Infant.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names. The company sells its products directly to retailers through own direct sales force and a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors; and through partner's Websites and its summerinfant.com Website, as well as indirectly through international distributors, representatives, and retail customers. Summer Infant, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. operates as an online direct-to-consumer marketing and telemedicine company worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men's; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software. The company sells its products through advertisements, and social media and e-commerce platforms, as well as retailers, wholesalers, and physician offices. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

