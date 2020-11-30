Anchor Neural World (ANW) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.12 Million

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Anchor Neural World has a market cap of $9.52 million and $4.12 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Neural World token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00159555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.56 or 0.00939428 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00256880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00446994 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00157546 BTC.

About Anchor Neural World

Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,155,033 tokens. The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

Anchor Neural World can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

