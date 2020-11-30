Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $8.02. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

APDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $34.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

