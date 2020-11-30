Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Sold by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 320,183 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 3.19% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 310,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGTC remained flat at $$4.34 on Monday. 3,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGTC shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

