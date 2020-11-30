AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.67. AquaBounty Technologies shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 517 shares changing hands.

AQB has been the topic of several research reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AquaBounty Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Security LLC grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 18,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,778,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 243.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after buying an additional 2,737,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 514,747 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 791,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 140,140 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

