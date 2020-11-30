Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.74. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 1,007 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

The firm has a market cap of $320.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 831,118 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

