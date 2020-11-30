Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Gap Up to $14.31

Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $15.81. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.03.
About Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 28, 2019, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
