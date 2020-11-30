Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Gap Up to $14.31

Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $15.81. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 1.37% of Ark Restaurants worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 28, 2019, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

