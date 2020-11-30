Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,804 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74.

