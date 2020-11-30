Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 5.1% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,298 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $700,435,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.82. The stock had a trading volume of 551,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,554,063. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.96.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.