Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 113.6% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,088.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 847.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $46.10. 12,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,493. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $47.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.