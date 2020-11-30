Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $321,000 in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises about 0.2% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,316,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 166,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 111,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 148,123 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,208,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,632,000 after acquiring an additional 206,230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SWAN traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $32.69. 92 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

