Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 335 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,145,000 after purchasing an additional 532,736 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,566,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 206,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 193,448 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.33. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,557. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.58. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $113.08.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

