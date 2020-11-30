Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 503,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,269,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,215,000 after buying an additional 1,473,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.45. 181,741 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

