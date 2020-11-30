Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,748 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $625,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,072. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $168.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.49 and a 200 day moving average of $151.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

