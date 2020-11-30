Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Gap Up to $2.83

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $3.20. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 2,102 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.87.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

